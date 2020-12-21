Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.79

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $202.79 and last traded at $198.61, with a volume of 245364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.08.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Baidu by 57.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 35.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 38.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $15,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

