Bank of America Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $380.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.24.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $340.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.27 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $352.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,172.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,509 shares of company stock worth $77,221,350 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.