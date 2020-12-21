Barclays Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $320.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target upped by Barclays from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.69.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $283.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.30. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Moody’s by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.