Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Down 29.5% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $265,701.44 and approximately $2,878.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 234.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

