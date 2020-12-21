Bezant (BZNT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.85 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $667,633.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00054220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00357335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

