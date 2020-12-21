BidaskClub Downgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,464,000 after buying an additional 311,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,200,000 after purchasing an additional 282,875 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 669,308 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

