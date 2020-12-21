BidaskClub Downgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $319.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $135.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.86 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Landec by 107.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

