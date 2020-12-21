BidaskClub Lowers Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.84 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.65. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

