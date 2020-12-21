BidaskClub Lowers Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.81.

LAC stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.59. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $16.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

