BidaskClub Upgrades Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $83.04 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after purchasing an additional 545,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,096,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,281,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,977,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,292,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

