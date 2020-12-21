BidaskClub Upgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Great Southern Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $685.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.00. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.42.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

