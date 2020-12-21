Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $796.44 million and approximately $100.95 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00345412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017594 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.