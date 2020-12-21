Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Shares Down 0%

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Shares of Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 26,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 20,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit