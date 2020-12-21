Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 26,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 20,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

