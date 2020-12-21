BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.71.
Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $154,716.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $90,627.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 804,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
