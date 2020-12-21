BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. Analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $154,716.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $90,627.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 804,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

