Bitball Treasure (BTRS) One Day Volume Tops $166,653.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for $131.89 or 0.00586045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 21% against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $59.35 million and $166,653.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00135016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00121295 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000218 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002543 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00011723 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.