BitBar (BTB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $512.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One BitBar coin can now be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00023000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBar has a total market cap of $250,653.97 and $512.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,990.60 or 3.00353095 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,445 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

