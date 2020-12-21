Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $94.96 million and $2.65 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Huobi, OKEx and BigONE. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002274 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000574 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00025004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC, YoBit, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinnest, Crex24, BigONE, CoinBene, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

