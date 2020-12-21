Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $96.63 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002287 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002359 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00021041 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, HitBTC, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, CoinBene, Crex24, Kucoin, YoBit, Huobi, Binance, Indodax, Bithumb, Exrates and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

