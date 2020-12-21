Bitcoin Interest Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $20,621.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00307010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00040478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000758 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.