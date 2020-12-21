Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.17 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $807,565.16 and approximately $6,982.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00306246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00047618 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

