BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Cap Reaches $25.12 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and $3.07 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00140899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00752802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00175927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00110989 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.