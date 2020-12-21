BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $312.54 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a market cap of $312.54 million and $91.33 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00141260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00742499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00169406 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00385793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00108845 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,994,248,496 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.