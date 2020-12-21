BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.14 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $9,018.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.09 or 0.00635151 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

