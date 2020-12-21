Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $172,248.97 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00452823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

