Block-Logic Hits Market Capitalization of $950,969.02 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $950,969.02 and approximately $417.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

