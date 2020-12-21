Blockstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $196.81 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $196.81 million and $285,152.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00347654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 945,757,398 coins and its circulating supply is 711,834,032 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

Buying and Selling Blockstack

