BLOCKv (VEE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,573.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $30,573.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00347382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025260 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

