BoringDAO Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. BoringDAO has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $735,504.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $269.95 or 0.01199521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00142622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00773095 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00168615 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00391108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00117544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073056 BTC.

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

