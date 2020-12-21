BOScoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $301.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $871,194.97 and approximately $301.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 13,559.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.