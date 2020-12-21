Brian S. Gillman Sells 5,000 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian S. Gillman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

