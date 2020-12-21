Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Shares Up 1.9%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.25. 3,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

