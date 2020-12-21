Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,537 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,537 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after buying an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,382 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $355,133,000 after acquiring an additional 284,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $142.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $105,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,829.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,227 shares of company stock valued at $35,776,110 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

