Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 8,163 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,163 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $135.78 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $142.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

