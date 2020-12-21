Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $869,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,579,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $154,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,096 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $196.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

