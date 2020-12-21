Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $959,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

NYSE CHD opened at $88.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.