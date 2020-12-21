Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crown by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crown by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after buying an additional 226,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 171.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,500 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $96.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.