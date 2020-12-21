Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock opened at $117.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

