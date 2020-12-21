Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 56.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM opened at $153.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average is $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

