Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 14,455 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

