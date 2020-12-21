Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $832,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hexcel by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hexcel by 117.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $48.64 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

