Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $983,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,537 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,241 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,402,000 after acquiring an additional 97,011 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 104.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $142.61 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average of $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $105,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,829.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,227 shares of company stock valued at $35,776,110 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

