Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,489,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $522,612,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $117.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

