Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 125.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at $241,762.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $96.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

