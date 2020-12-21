Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 354,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 202,922 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $224,391.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 281,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,520.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,751 shares of company stock valued at $25,935,283 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -788.30, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.66.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

