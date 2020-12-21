Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,578,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 243.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 101.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $196.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.39 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.95. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,096 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.