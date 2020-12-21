Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BYFC traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.79. 262,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

