Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $9.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.42. 40,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,839. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

