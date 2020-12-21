Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce sales of $365.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $367.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $338.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $98.79 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

