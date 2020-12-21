Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Rambus has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Rambus declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,452.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 300.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Rambus by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.