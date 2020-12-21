Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.35. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

FTI stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,092. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

